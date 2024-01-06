Only Murders in the Building season 4: Helped by ABC ratings?

We recognize already that we aren’t getting an Only Murders in the Building season 4 on Hulu for quite some time. Yet, we’ve still been quite curious about something over the past few days: How past episodes of the first season were going to perform over on ABC.

For those who were not aware, the broadcast network is using season 1 this month as a means to help fill the gap between where things are now and the actual start of their scripted programming next month. (The industry strikes caused most of the schedule to be delayed.) We were curious to know how the show was going to perform, mostly because it would be edited for language and a lot of people have already seen it.

In the end, though, we’ve learned that Only Murders in the Building is clearly popular even in network TV form. An episode of the first season on Tuesday drew over 3 million viewers, and we tend to think that ABC has to be thrilled with that. This isn’t something that they will likely continue to do when their standard lineup is back, but we imagine that they want to migrate more people to Hulu. The ratings show that there is still a higher ceiling that could be reached here and everyone has to be pretty intrigued about that.

We tend to think that Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will be back filming the latest batch of episodes in the months ahead. There is no specific premiere date at present, but we hope to see it arrive when we get to the fall. Let’s just hope that even more potential viewers are added thanks to ABC in the weeks ahead.

