Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date: January talk

Is there a chance we’re going to learn more about Only Murders in the Building season 4 over the course of January? It shouldn’t come as much of a shock that we want more of the show — it’s really just a matter of when we will have a chance in order to see it!

Now, we should get the bad news out of the way in the early going here — if you are hoping to get a premiere date in January, you are going to be disappointed. There is almost no chance of that, as the show is still likely several months away from even being done in production. Season 4 has yet to even start behind the scenes! The writers’ room opened in the fall, and that’s as far as things can go when it comes to progress.

Now, we do at least think there’s a chance that some more news on season 4 will surface in January, especially as the first season airs on ABC as a way to get some additional sampling. Our hope is that production will kick off this winter and with that, the season could air by the fall. This isn’t a show that takes a long time to film or be edited together after the fact, so those are a couple of things that the show has in its favor.

As for the story…

At this point, let’s just say that it’s pretty simple. A good chunk of what’s ahead could be defined by the state of Sazz Pataki, Charles’ longtime stunt double who was killed at the end of season 3. Was she really meant to be the victim? That’s at least one of those things that we are left to wonder for the time being, and it’s our hope that answers will come at some point in season 4.

