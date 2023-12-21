Only Murders in the Building season 4 filming: Winter hopes

What are the chances that we learn something more about Only Murders in the Building season 4 over the course of the winter? Is that too much to really hope for?

It goes without saying here that there is a lot to look forward to here, especially when you consider how season 3 of the series wrapped up. We’ve learned some pretty big stuff already, with the biggest thing being that Charles’ longtime stunt double Sazz Pataki is dead. Was he the target, or was it always meant to be her? That’s the central mystery to wonder about right now…

One thing that we can go ahead and say here about the future is that the writers’ room has been underway for a good while now. Everyone is working to perfect the story, and our hope is that all of this is leading to production starting before the winter is over.

Is that officially confirmed, though? Not so much. The reality here is that with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes slowing down the process (blame the AMPTP for that), it may take a little bit longer to get things off the ground than it has in the past. There may be some other considerations that impact filming, as well, including the schedules of the show’s primary starts.

If there is anything that we are confident about right now, it is that Only Murders in the Building season 4 will air at some point in 2024, provided that Hulu doesn’t do anything strange. We also think that we’ll have a chance to learn a little more about the series within the next few months — though what that is exactly remains to be seen.

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 over on Hulu?

