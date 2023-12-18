Only Murders in the Building season 4: A fun way to prepare

As many of you may be aware of at this point, there is an Only Murders in the Building season 4 coming to Hulu — we wish we knew when! Heck, we’d even take getting a start date for production! While these mysteries do remain, of course it’s great to get whatever cast reunions that we can.

With that in mind, why not go ahead and enjoy new looks at Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short?

If you head over to the official Instagram for the series, you can see a number of different images and videos with the iconic trio from a press event. The third season was recently nominated for a huge number of Golden Globes, and we tend to think it will also contend for the 2024 Emmys. Given that the team was not able to do much press during the season due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it is wonderful to see them together now.

Also, it’s great to know the trio will all be back again! The case at the heart of season 3 was personal to Oliver, especially when you consider that it took place at the opening night for his play. Now, it feels equally right that we have a case that is personal to Charles. The deceased is none other than his former stunt double Sazz Pataki, and there is a chance that he was the intended target. One of the central narratives moving forward will be learning whether or not the victim was meant to be him. From there, of course we’ll also have the trademark search for answers.

