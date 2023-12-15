Only Murders in the Building season 4: Is Williams returning?

As we wait to check out Only Murders in the Building season 4 over on Hulu, why not celebrate some of the supporting cast? Obviously the stars of the show are Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, but there are a ton of people who make up the fabric of what this show really is — and it’s the hope that we get to see a lot of them back for more.

With that in mind, why not talk more about Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams? Even though she did not have a huge role in season 3, it was a delight to still have her around — and that is very much something that we hope will be the case moving forward.

Luckily, it does seem as though Randolph herself feels the same way. In a new interview with the AV Club, the super-busy actress confirmed that she loves being a part of this world:

“[Only Murders is] one of my favorite, favorite jobs ever, the set and the atmosphere is so kind and warm, and you have these amazing veteran actors who are like little kids. They have more energy than we do … And it’s just so inspiring and lovely. But yes, there is a season four, and we are literally working it out as we speak of how I’ll be involved. And I will do it until they cancel this thing. I will do it.”

Based on the premise of the season and the death of Sazz in the season 3 finale, it doesn’t feel hard to figure out how Williams could return. At this point, it’s mostly a matter of working in order to make that happen.

