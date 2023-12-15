Only Murders in the Building season 4: Selena Gomez on future

We know that there is an Only Murders in the Building season 4 coming to Hulu and of course, we are thrilled by that! With that being said, though, is it altogether crazy to be thinking more about the long-term future?

If there is one thing that we know about most streaming shows out there, it is that most of them do have a lifespan. Also, given the star power behind the scenes here, you could also argue that eventually, everyone may be ready to move on. Steve Martin and Martin Short are comedy icons, and Selena Gomez is incredibly busy with both her career as a recording artist and business mogul with her Rare Beauty brand.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

For the time being, it does at least seem like everyone is keen to keep things going — and nobody is taking as though season 4 is the final one. Speaking per The Hollywood Reporter at a recent Q&A event, Gomez pointed at her two stars and joked “I mean, as long as they’re around” in regards to their future. Meanwhile, Short said “you know, there’s an upper limit,” meaning that they could keep going until it stops feeling good. Luckily, that hasn’t happened as of yet and it feels like the entire cast and crew still enjoy being a part of this show.

Sure, there may not be a lot of teases out there for season 4 as of yet, but we do know already one of the most important stories: Figuring out who is responsible for Sazz’s murder! This could be, at least for Charles, the most personal story that we’ve had a chance to see yet.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Only Murders in the Building right now, including past episodes coming onto ABC

How long do you think that Only Murders in the Building as a series could end up lasting?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







