Only Murders in the Building season 1 to air on ABC

While you wait to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 to eventually arrive on Hulu, here’s a chance to go back to the beginning! Or, this is a chance for viewers to come on board the series for the first time.

According to a report from Variety, ABC is planning to air the first season of the Steve Martin – Martin Short – Selena Gomez series starting on Tuesday, January 2. The plan is for them to air the remainder of the season on Tuesdays back to back, and this will be an interesting test of how a popular streaming show would fare on network TV. Just based on the star power alone, it is fair to assume that it could do rather well — and possibly convert some people to subscribers down the line.

As for why this is happening in the first place, the best answer we can offer for now is that ABC is still going to be hurting in the new year following the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes — otherwise known as the AMPTP not offering these groups a fair deal in a reasonable amount of time. While there are a number of shows coming back in February and March, things will be a little bit barren leading into that.

For the record, we do believe that there will be a few necessary cuts to make Only Murders in the Building appropriate for broadcast. After all, the show does have some strong language. We also imagine there could be a couple of cuts here and there to ensure that the show fits within network TV timeslot windows, as well. This is one of the disadvantages that comes with having a series on ABC.

