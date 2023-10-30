Only Murders in the Building season 4 filming: Hopes for November

As we are getting closer to the month of November, what more can we say about Only Murders in the Building season 4? We certainly want to get some more news on the show’s future sooner rather than later — how can we not?

After all, just think for a moment here about what we saw at the end of the season 3 finale, with the most notable part of that being the death of Sazz Pataki. Was Charles the intended victim? We know that this is one of the biggest questions that we’re left to wonder about for the time being, and some other ones could very well surface sooner rather than later, as well.

So is there any chance that production is going to kick off on new episodes before November wraps up? We know that the SAG-AFTRA strike is getting closer to a resolution and by virtue of that, we do think that there are going to be a lot of people eager to get the show back, and soon!

Unfortunately, here is the problem that comes along with this: The writers’ room only recently opened. We don’t tend to think that there’s going to be a chance for the scripts to be ready until at least early 2024. We hope that the cast and crew can be back at it by the end of the winter, but we’re going to exercise some patience here! After all, a good part of it is going to be tied into what is going on with the schedules of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, who are all busy even with us being in the middle of the strike.

