Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date: Likely months

We know that an Only Murders in the Building season 4 is coming to Hulu at some point — it’s just a matter of when.

What can we say at present? Well, it isn’t all that complicated for now, as the latest batch of episodes is currently being written. The question mark remains when they are going to film on the other side of the SAG-AFTRA strike and beyond just that, when they will actually be able to premiere.

What we want to do here is at least raise the following question: What are the most likely months for the series to be back on Hulu? Well, even with the strike, we do remain cautiously optimistic that the murder-mystery comedy could be back at some point over the course of 2024. After all, remember that it does not take an extremely long period of time to film and beyond just that, it also does not have some extremely long post-production window.

Provided that the actors are available to film at some point entering the mid-to-late winter or spring, the likely months for an Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere are simply August, September, or October of next year.

What we know about the season so far

Well, the central mystery is going to be working to see what happened with Sazz Pataki, the character played by Jane Lynch who worked as Charles’ stunt double. Was she meant to be the victim, or was it intended to be Charles himself? That’s one of the really interesting questions to wonder about right now.

Meanwhile, is Mabel going to be able to better find herself after feeling stuck? What is the future going to look like for Loretta and Oliver? These are at least some of the things we’re left to wonder about right now.

What do you most want to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4?

When are the most likely months that you will see the series back? Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

