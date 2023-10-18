Only Murders in the Building season 4: Is more Theo coming?

As we think a lot about what is coming on Only Murders in the Building season 4, don’t we have to think about Theo Dimas?

Let’s just start by putting things this way: There is reason to believe that a lot more of this character is coming here! At the end of season 3, Mabel Mora was living with him while she tried to figure out how to get her life back together. Just by virtue of that alone, it was pretty darn easy to assume that he could be coming back for more.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

However, here we are saying that for the time being, nothing is confirmed when it comes to James Caverly’s future on the series. While he did turn up during season 3, it was at the same time rather brief. We could see something similar in season 4; or, he could end up having a much larger role as a confidant for Mabel as she tries to figure himself out. They do have a complicated history but at this point, it is clear that they are in a good place.

Given that the setting of the season 3 finale cliffhanger was strictly the Arconia, we do at the very least thing that building will be more prominently featured this time around than it was in season 2. That could be music to the ears of a lot of people who were somewhat critical of how the apartments felt less important than what was going on at the theater.

Think about it this way: Even the actual murder of Ben felt somewhat anticlimactic, even if the reveal of Cliff as the killer was justified fully within the story.

The writing process seems to be underway at this point for the new season; let’s hope some great things are being cooked up already!

Related – Are we going to see more of Jan moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Do you think we could see more Theo moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Let us know your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







