Only Murders in the Building season 4: More Amy Ryan?

After we start to look closer to Only Murders in the Building season 4 down the road, why not discuss guest stars?

Consider this first and foremost: The Hulu comedy has a real history of bringing big names on board in various roles. They have done this on a handful of occasions, so why wouldn’t they do it once again here? Or, won’t they at least bring some people from the past back … like Amy Ryan?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Let us just go ahead and make the following clear: Following the end of season 3, the door seems to be open to Jan playing an important role moving forward. Remember that Sazz Pataki is dead, and she could be considered a person of interest. Even if Jan is not involved, we know that the two were romantically entangled in some way. We have to imagine that this is going to be a discussion point — what if Jan knew something? Even if she had nothing to do with this behind bars, she may have some information.

After all, remember this — Sazz was trying to tell Charles something the night of his death. However, she never had a chance to actually do so, as she was shot from afar in his apartment.

At the very least…

Can’t we at least get Ryan back for an episode? We don’t necessarily think that she needs to be present through the entirety of the season in order for this story to work, but we do think her at least being around in the early going would prove useful. She could help to get a number of things in motion, and we do believe that season 4 could be an interesting deep dive into Charles’ past.

Related – Could Teddy Dimas appear on Only Murders in the Building season 4?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Do you think that we could be seeing Amy Ryan? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







