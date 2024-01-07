Call the Midwife season 13 episode 2 spoilers: Trixie’s challenge

As we prepare to check out Call the Midwife season 13 episode 2 over on BBC One, what can you expect?

First and foremost, you should be well-aware of the structure of the show at this point. You are going to get a lot of personal, standalone plotlines mixed with some other fun, character-based stuff. In general, we are anticipating a lot of subtle changes in the lives of some of these characters, and that includes Trixie! Sure, we have seen her and many other midwives riding the show’s famous bicycles, but what happens when a car gets involved.

To learn more about this and so much more, go ahead and check out the full Call the Midwife season 13 episode 2 synopsis below:

At Tuesday clinic, Shelagh and Joyce oversee the care of Edna Bristow, a heavily pregnant mother of one, whose husband has left her just days before their baby is due. Edna proves to be quite a difficult patient, but there are greater challenges ahead when it becomes clear that her flat is riddled with damp.

Meanwhile, at The Shining Tabernacle church, Mrs Wallace believes there is an urgent need for a church building due to the growing congregation. She’s also concerned about worshippers who have stopped attending, and asks Cyril to check in on them. As Cyril connects with the Bristow family, he feels at a loss when he’s unable to help, and begins to question his career path.

Nancy and Dr Turner are involved in a worrying medical case with a young Sylheti woman, Sahira Khan. She has been suffering with unexplained symptoms that seem to ebb and flow, but have recently started to worsen. As Dr Turner investigates the cause, Nancy offers support to Sahira and her husband, Ayub. Meanwhile, Nancy decides to attend an RCN Raise the Roof campaign meeting against the wishes of some of her peers.

Trixie has been struggling with the long bus commute to Poplar each day, and decides it is time she learnt how to drive. Matthew offers to teach her, but soon regrets his decision. Meanwhile, Collette struggles in a sponsored poetry recital as she strives to memorise a long T. S. Eliot poem.

Remember that there are still a lot of stories still to come this season, and we’re excited to see all of them play out! Let’s just hope the story can live up to everything we’ve seen over the years. (We do have some confidence.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

