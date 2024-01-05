Call the Midwife season 13 premiere: More on Trixie, Matthew story

As we prepare to see the Call the Midwife season 13 premiere on BBC One, what more can we say about Trixie and Matthew? Well, let’s just say that the relationship is going to be hitting some bumps in the road, and soon.

So, where do we start off here? Well, let’s just say that Helen George and Olly Rix’s characters are going to face some more obstacles, with a lot of them having to do a good bit with money. In speaking on this further to the Radio Times, here is what Rix had to say about not being able to provide his wife with what it is that she wants:

“As a man of that time, it’s really punishing for him to not be able to just freely give, and have to privately and quietly deal with that.

“And what you see happen in series 13, particularly towards the end, is that they communicate a lot but the comprehension totally breaks down … So, no matter how often they’re talking, no matter how much they’re trying to get things together, you’re watching two people just keep missing each other. And it’s heartbreaking.”

How bad could things get?

Well, that does remain the mystery for the time being, largely due to all of the rumors surrounding Matthew’s future on the show beyond the season. Our hope here is mostly that they will find a way to better figure things out but obviously, this situation is pretty quite complicated.

In general, we know that this season is going to be full of all sorts of emotions — basically, the sorts of things the series is known for. How could we anticipate anything else based on what we’ve seen here over the years?

