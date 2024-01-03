Call the Midwife season 13 premiere video: The new arrivals

In just a matter of days you are going to have a chance to see the Call the Midwife season 13 premiere on BBC One. Want to get a better sense of what is ahead already?

Well, first and foremost, we do think it is worth noting that one of the biggest story threads that you are going to see in the upcoming batch of episodes relates entirely to some new arrivals over at Nonnatus House. You will have a chance to see multiple midwives-in-training turn up and with that, the institution is going to have a chance to better prepare the next generation.

If you head over to the link here, you can get a better sense of precisely what we are talking about here. Bringing in these new characters does in some ways work as a refresh, and an opportunity to further show the slow and subtle changes that are coming around Poplar. Remember that the new season is set in 1969, which is a pivotal year for many reasons. We are set to enter a brand-new decade, one that will bring forward dramatic shifts when it comes to medicine and technology. The role of midwives themselves will also be radically different and many characters have to prepare for that.

Do we think that the shadow of much of this is going to be apparent through the upcoming batch of episodes? Sure, but it may not always be super-overt. It is important to note that the majority of the DNA with a show like this is going to be on the characters, and we really don’t think that this is going to change anytime soon. We tend to think that Heidi Thomas and everyone else working on the series behind the scenes is well-aware of what makes it so popular.

