Call the Midwife season 13 video: More fun before premiere

Are you ready to see the Call the Midwife season 13 premiere over at BBC One? There is so much to be excited for! We are gearing up for a story stuffed full of twists and turns, but also a number of things that you have come to know and love over the years. Think stories above love and care, and ones with a number of familiar faces at the center.

If you want to see a new behind-the-scenes video featuring Stephen McGann and Laura Main, we are 100% ready to help! If you head over to the show’s official Twitter, you can see what we are talking about here. Be prepared to smile, just as you will throughout certain moments on the show. Dr. Turner and Shelagh, after all, have one of the more precious relationships out of anyone that you see across the entirety of the story.

Moving into the new season, we know that we are going to continue to slowly shift into another era, one where characters will be tested by new factors and face some other exciting challenges. There will be new faces in Poplar, as well.

Can Trixie maintain happiness? Is the past of certain characters coming back in a big way? The thing about Call the Midwife is that they often find a way to bring new ideas to the table even in a world that feels familiar — we tend to think that we will be able to say something quite similar all over again here.

Remember some other basic facts

We anticipate the same number of episodes for season 3 as we have seen in the past. Meanwhile, the show has been renewed through season 15! There’s nothing to worry about here in the long-term.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Call the Midwife season 13 premiere now

What do you most want to see moving into the Call the Midwife season 13 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







