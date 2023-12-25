Call the Midwife season 13 premiere spoilers: The next chapter

After the big Christmas Special today, why not go ahead and learn a little bit more about the Call the Midwife season 13 premiere? You may be waiting until March to see it on PBS, but British viewers will have it on BBC One early next month.

Just as you would imagine, there are a lot of great things to prepare for! This show knows how to pull on the heart-strings and deliver emotional moments, and they will waste no time with it this time around.

Without further ado, let’s go ahead and share the premiere synopsis — while also expressing gratitude to the BBC for being so generous when it comes to the finer details!

Sister Julienne and Shelagh are thrilled that the new midwifery training scheme is underway, which includes pupil midwives Rosalind Clifford, Joyce Highland, Kathy Downes and Norelle Morris. Once introduced to the routines of a home delivery, Rosalind and Joyce unpack their belongings and settle into Nonnatus House.

Dr Turner expresses his delight about a new scheme which allows GPs to deliver some of their more complex patients in hospital with a consultant on standby. When Doreen Challis, a young woman with cerebral palsy, is confirmed to be pregnant, her mother Ada is furious, not only at the baby’s father, Graham, but Doreen’s sister Anne, who helped conceal the pregnancy. As concerns grow for Doreen, a shocking detail from her own birth comes to light.

Rosalind’s first birth on the district is a baptism of fire under Trixie’s tutelage. All seems to be going well until events take a dramatic turn, putting Trixie, Rosalind, mother and baby in danger.

When Violet regretfully tells Fred and Reggie that the fairground she’s booked for Easter Monday has cancelled, Reggie comes up with an idea that will bring the community together. Meanwhile, the Nonnatus team learn of the nurses’ Raise the Roof Campaign for better pay and conditions, and there is a clear divide of opinion around the table.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

