Call the Midwife season 13 premiere date on BBC One, PBS

On the other side of the upcoming Christmas Special, there is still a lot to look forward to when it comes to Call the Midwife season 13.

So what can we talk about here? Well, why not start with a chat all about premiere dates? The new episodes are going to start airing on BBC One come Sunday, January 7. If you are in America, you are going to be waiting a good while longer — think until Sunday, March 17. It is pretty commonplace for the US premiere date to be much later than it is across the pond, so we wouldn’t freak out about this in the slightest. (We’re just glad that the Christmas Special is airing on the same day in both places.)

One of the things that Call the Midwife has long excelled at is showing us various elements of change in the community, and you are about to see more of that moving forward! Per the Radio Times, we have two new characters coming on board in student midwives and roommates Joyce and Rosalind, who could bring a new energy to the world. Here is some of what writer Heidi Thomas had to say, per the aforementioned publication:

“Newcomers Joyce and Rosalind arrive with much to learn. As 1969 unfolds, we’ll see change and challenge rock the world of our beloved nuns, nurses, medics and midwives.

“Even as man prepares to walk on the Moon, we see them grappling with life’s eternal questions. Who are we? What is love? And where do we belong?”

One thing that is certainly nice to know in advance at this point is the simple fact that there are two more seasons after this one. You don’t have to worry about the show ending! Instead, you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy what we have.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion about the Call the Midwife Christmas Special and what lies ahead there

What do you most want to see moving into Call the Midwife season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are other updates coming soon.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







