Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas Special spoilers: The cast speaks!

In under two weeks from today, the 2023 edition of the Call the Midwife Christmas Special is here! Who wants to hear from the cast?

If you head over to the link here right now, you can hear Laura Main and Stephen McGann speak at length about the special in a new interview on This Morning, one that is also very holiday-themed in its own right. This is a really accessible interview when it comes to getting to know the two better, especially when it comes to reflecting on a show that has been an institution for more than a decade. It is so rare for any series to be on the air for so long; in Great Britain, we tend to think that it is all the more of a surprise! There are so many big-time hits across the pond that only tend to air for a couple of years.

What we also love about this interview as an American viewer is that it does actually address some of the show’s stateside success, and there are a couple of things that make the Christmas Special so important here. First and foremost, the US does not have the same tradition of airing Christmas Specials all day long, so that makes the Call the Midwife event all the more unique. There isn’t that much competition up against it! Also, it is one of the only times of the year that the series airs the same day both in the UK and in America. Typically (and also with the upcoming season), it arrives stateside months after it first premieres on BBC One.

The best thing about celebrating the holidays in Poplar this year, beyond just the story itself, is knowing that it won’t be going anywhere in the near future. The series has already been renewed through season 15, which takes it through at least 2026!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

