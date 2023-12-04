Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas Special spoilers: New details!

We are just three days away now from seeing the Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas Special airing — why not learn more?

Well, first and foremost, we should start off by noting that this is once again going to be a wonderful, heartwarming, and at times bittersweet event. It will air both on BBC One and PBS on Christmas Day, and will further things along for a number of different characters. Trixie and Matthew are on the other side of their honeymoon and, beyond just that, many characters will be dealing with everything from delicate family situations to also a massive snowflal.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, go ahead and see the full synopsis below:

Call The Midwife’s 2023 Christmas Special begins two weeks before Christmas, with Apollo 8 poised to circle the moon.

Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) is convinced this could be her final Yuletide and decides she’ll not live to see man walk on the moon. The Nonnatus Family, including Trixie’s (Helen George) brother Geoffrey (Christopher Harper), decide something must be done to try and lighten her state of mind. Nancy (Megan Cusack) has recommitted to staying at Nonnatus House and Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) has offered her and Colette (Francesca Fullilove) a room for the foreseeable future. Trixie and Matthew (Olly Rix), fresh from their honeymoon, are preparing their first Christmas together as husband and wife when Geoffrey pays them an unexpected visit days before Christmas. Cyril (Zephryn Taitte) gently intervenes when he discovers a lost soul living alone in a dilapidated basement flat. For this man, Christmas is a reminder of all he’s lost and all he’s never had. Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett), away on her refresher course, makes it home in time for Christmas festivities despite a treacherously heavy snowfall.

Be prepared for all of the events of the special to move steadily into the new season, which could premiere in the UK in January and stateside in the spring. This is a show that very-much knows what it is, and we consider that a good thing. It is a source of comfort for so many people out there!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the Call the Midwife Christmas Special now

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas Special?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







