Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas Special video: A new package

Are you ready to see the Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas Special in just under a month? We hope so, as there is so much ahead to be excited about!

So, where do we start off here? Well, we should go ahead and note that there are going to be emotional moments aplenty in here, not that this is a shock. At the center of one of them is going to be Mae, who Shelagh has come to care for greatly. But what happens when a package arrives from her biological mother in Hong Kong?

If you head over to the Radio Times, you can check out a new sneak preview that is all about Shelagh debating how to deal with it. Mae’s mother had not sent anything on recent holidays, so would it make her feel strange or neglected to only receive something now? She’s also kept everything from her husband, which is also not a great move.

We always think that Shelagh is going to figure out what to do here and as a result of that, we do tend to think that before the end of the special, she will figure out what to do in this situation. We understand that adoption can be difficult at times, but also so immensely rewarding. Laura Main’s character cares for others in a way that few others cannot even imagine.

What else is coming in this special?

Above all else, we imagine that the BBC One series is going to be focus on its emotional core: Helping mothers in need. Sure, there will be some powerful moments for the main characters separate from that, as well. In the aftermath of her wedding to Matthew, we are absolutely curious to see where things are picking up for Trixie.

