Call the Midwife season 13 premiere: Final preview … & ghosts?

Tomorrow on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to see the Call the Midwife season 13 premiere arrive. What all can we say?

Well, for starters, the biggest theme for this installment is going to be new arrivals, perhaps more so now than at any other point with this show. How else can you talk about a show that has so many newborns, but also new midwives-in-training coming on board? We’re inching closer to the 1970’s and with that comes big changes — but the show is also working to keep things familiar at the same time.

To get a few more details now about what is coming, check out the extended logline below if you have not already:

Sister Julienne and Shelagh are thrilled that the new midwifery training scheme is underway, which includes pupil midwives Rosalind Clifford, Joyce Highland, Kathy Downes and Norelle Morris. Once introduced to the routines of a home delivery, Rosalind and Joyce unpack their belongings and settle into Nonnatus House.

Dr Turner expresses his delight about a new scheme which allows GPs to deliver some of their more complex patients in hospital with a consultant on standby. When Doreen Challis, a young woman with cerebral palsy, is confirmed to be pregnant, her mother Ada is furious, not only at the baby’s father, Graham, but Doreen’s sister Anne, who helped conceal the pregnancy. As concerns grow for Doreen, a shocking detail from her own birth comes to light.

Rosalind’s first birth on the district is a baptism of fire under Trixie’s tutelage. All seems to be going well until events take a dramatic turn, putting Trixie, Rosalind, mother and baby in danger.

When Violet regretfully tells Fred and Reggie that the fairground she’s booked for Easter Monday has been cancelled, Reggie comes up with an idea that will bring the community together. Meanwhile, the Nonnatus team learn of the nurses’ Raise the Roof campaign for better pay and conditions, and there is a clear divide of opinion around the table.

Want to see a fun look behind the scenes?

Then go ahead and check out the link here (per the Radio Times), as this gives you a video featuring multiple cast members talking about ghosts. Is Nonnatus House haunted? Well, none of this is canon, but we always do appreciate getting to hear more from the show’s main cast members outside of their roles. It just adds another layer of personality to the overall story.

