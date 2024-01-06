Reacher season 2 episode 6: Domenick Lombardozzi talks Russo

We’ve had a little bit more than 24 hours to process the events of Reacher season 2 episode 6 and in some ways, we’re still reeling. Sure, we did think that we would probably be losing a character or two before the story wrapped up, but not Russo, and not now!

Yet, this is where we are — after the huge fight scene in episode 6, the character is seemingly no more. Pending some miracle it’s hard to see him making it back, but he definitely made his presence felt! Also, it’s pretty darn clear at this point that the character wasn’t dirty and actually deserved to be treated like a fair partner in everything within the 110th.

Based on everything that Domenick Lombardozzi is sharing on social media now, it does appear as though the guy is gone. Just check out what he had to say on Instagram:

An absolute pleasure working with [this] cast and crew. Big thank you to Nick Santora for creating Russo. Hope you all enjoyed the journey in season 2.

We do at least hope that the Russo character has an impact on some of these characters moving forward, and that his sacrifices are not in vein. This is a guy who absolutely tried to do a lot for other people, and we of course hope that this gets remembered at the end of the day. After all, shouldn’t it be when he brought so much to the table? We’re going to miss him, but we know that Domenick is the sort of actor who will eventually find his way to some other great projects.

There are still a couple of episodes to come in season 2; with that, be prepared for a lot more when it comes to various twists and turns!

What did you think about Russo’s death during Reacher season 2 episode 6?

Where do you think the story is going to go from here? Be sure to share right now in the comments!

