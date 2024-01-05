Reacher season 2 episode 7 spoilers: Out for vengeance

If there is one word we would use to describe what’s ahead moving into Reacher season 2 episode 7 on Prime Video, it is this: Revenge. Sure, we’ve seen the title character within this world before, but why not go ahead and let this be the motive all over again?

After all, just remember for a moment the end of this past episode and what we saw — Russo is dead. Amidst everything that has gone on with Langston and New Age, he ended up dying a heroic death. (Of course, we think that he’s dead — it is hard to really imagine how he would be still alive at this point.)

Moving forward, we don’t exactly think Reacher is going to forget about what Russo did, and that will be additional fuel for him and the rest of the 110th as they try to stop Langston once and for all. We anticipate that moving forward, there’s going to be a lot of violence watching these characters do battle, whether it be direct or indirect. Robert Patrick’s character probably won’t fare that well in a direct fistfight with Reacher, after all…

What about A-M?

While we know that Reacher will be more intent than ever on stopping New Age and figuring out the truth about Swan, this really remains the one unknown variable at the moment. It is pretty hard to figure out exactly when this ruthless killer is going to come into the equation.

Is it possible that he turns up in the finale as the Big Bad, and that we see the end of Langston in episode 6? We wouldn’t rule that out — we just know that with only two stories left, the series is going to have to move along at a rather-brisk pace.

