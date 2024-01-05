Reacher season 2 episode 7 preview: The last before finale

Are you ready to see Reacher season 2 episode 7 arrive on Prime Video? If we’re being honest, we not sure we’ll ever be ready for what lies ahead. There are only two episodes left following what you see tonight, and that means only so many opportunities to offer up closure on this big story involving the title character alongside the 110th.

So what exactly can you expect to see moving forward? Well, for starters, we think that you can probably use season 1 as somewhat of a template here. Heck, you could even look at Game of Thrones or some other epics we’ve seen over the years.

Think about it like this — if you are the producers behind the scenes on the Alan Ritchson series, the #1 thing you should want is to use this episode in order to better set the stage for the finale. That means potentially delivering a huge cliffhanger of giving us something that will make our hair stand on end. We have every reason to believe that we’ll get something within the vein of a shocking twist — something that amplifies the stakes for the final episode.

As for what exactly that could be, it’s a pretty hard thing to predict other than that it will likely involve the people and organizations we’ve seen so far. The blueprint for Reacher so far is to make these stories reasonably self-contained; we don’t think that the finale will arrive and fail to tie many loose ends. With this in mind, the show has to continue to build in the right direction now.

Why are we only getting eight episodes a season?

We wish that we had a nuanced answer for this, but this is really just the number that Amazon is financially comfortable with. There’s a reason why many other hits, including The Boys, sit at this same number.

What do you most want to see moving into Reacher season 2 episode 7?

