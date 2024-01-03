Reacher season 2 episode 6: The biggest vulnerability

Tomorrow night on Reacher season 2 episode 6, you will have a chance to see a lot of danger — what else should you expect? This is a show that is full of heart-pounding moments, and we tend to think that is going to continue to be the case.

Now that we’ve spelled out all of this, there is something more we are left to wonder right now — just how vulnerable is the title character, let alone the rest of the team? We do think that we’ve set up a situation right now that is fundamentally different from what we saw the first go-around.

We know that Alan Ritchson’s character is hardly the most emotional person in the world. That’s not something we expect to see change in the near future. However, what makes this entire case so difficult is that he feels a responsibility for people within the 110th. This is why he has a hard time believing that Swan betrayed him; meanwhile, he also could act a little differently if some of his friends fall into peril. Sure, he’s trained to block out everything that is a distraction from the matter at hand, but Reacher is also human.

Could someone use his past against him? Are they already doing it? We know that this is the sort of show that leans into the action first and foremost, but you can’t just forget about the fact that these are people underneath it. Just like we are invested in Reacher as a person, he’s invested in some of the people around him.

Another thing to remember

With there only being three episodes this season, we have to think that the story is going to move and move quickly. If someone is going to try to hit Reacher where it hurts, this is the time to do that.

What are you most excited to see moving into Reacher season 2 episode 6 at Prime Video?

