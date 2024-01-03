Reacher season 2 episode 6: Is there enough time left?

As many of you may be aware at the moment, Reacher season 2 episode 6 is coming to Prime Video in just a couple of days — and there’s a lot to look forward to!

As excited as we are for whatever is coming here, though, there is some unfortunate news we also have to share: The simple reminder of just how much time is left. We’re already in the home stretch of the season, as there are only eight episodes. Why that? Well, it is a reasonable amount of story for Amazon and the producers to turn around without the price tag surging through the roof.

Is there enough time left to actually tie everything up? This should be a legitimate concern at the moment, and for a number of different reasons. You have A.M. the killer, everything at New Age, the 110th’s backstory, major fight scenes, the larger plan behind the scenes, and if Reacher will spend more time with his unit after the fact.

We absolutely have our concerns if there is enough time left, even if we do admit that this some of this is selfish. We’re speaking as someone who wants to see as many of these stories as possible! At the same time, we are also speaking here from the perspective of someone who wants more of some of the supporting characters, and we have not always had a chance to see every one of them had their moment in the sun yet.

(Of course, another alternative to doing more episodes would be producing longer ones — could we have another installment that gets us to an hour soon? We certainly hope so.)

