Reacher season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Will someone die?

When we think about Reacher season 2 episode 6 on Prime Video, we can’t ignore the fact that there are only three installments left! How did we get here so fast? It is crazy to think of and yet, we have to accept it. We are on a road that is going to quickly take us to the big finale a.k.a. episode 8, which should offer some sort of conclusion to this current story.

Given that this is an action-heavy show, it doesn’t feel crazy to think that some people are going to die. With that, we just have to wonder this: Are they going to be gone during episode 6? Or, will everyone be around a little while longer to take part in the final battle.

Of course, we worry that someone within Reacher’s core of Neagley, O’Donnell, and Dixon will not make it to the end of this season. However, we almost feel like episode 6 is a little bit premature for something like this to happen. We know that this is the sort of show that wants to build a lot of momentum leading into the finale and with that, a big death in episode 7 feels more likely. There’s a certain sort of Game of Thrones quality that goes along with that.

We hope we don’t lose any of our heroes, but we’re worried. In general, we are a little more confident that some of the villains will be either dead or arrested by the finale, whether it be someone like the mysterious A.M., Shane, or someone else working within New Age.

As for who is alive…

We really hope that it’s Swan! Beyond just that, we also really hope that the character is not actually a traitor and we’ve been largely misled through a good chunk of this story.

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to Reacher season 2 episode 6?

