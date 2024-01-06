The White Lotus season 3: Are more castings coming?

Yesterday, a number of prominent castings were announced for The White Lotus season 3, including the likes of Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey. We are pretty darn excited about who we’ve seen announced so far, but is that really it?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say this: There’s a reasonable chance that a few more people could be revealed. Even though there were a number of actors confirmed by HBO to be a part of the show, it also does not feel like a complete list as of yet. We do tend to think that we are going to see some other people eventually brought on board, whether they be known names or local talent. (The new season is going to be set in Thailand.)

Given that The White Lotus season 3 is going to start filming next month, we do think that if there are some more people brought on board as a part of the show, we are going to hear about them sooner rather than later. Doesn’t that just make the most sense? We at least tend to think so. The more that we end up hearing insofar as teases for the future go, the happier we are going to be.

If nothing else, all of these castings will make the wait a little bit easier for the next phase of the series, given that it appears as though we aren’t going to get a lot else when it comes to news on the future of the show for a good while. The earliest that we will see episodes arrive on the network is some point in January 2024. We’d love it if some news comes out before then but honestly, we know not to get our hopes up too much. It’s just so far away, and there are so many moving parts.

Also, remember that HBO can choose to schedule their upcoming seasons however they want.

