Magnum PI season 6: What stories could be addressed?

It goes without saying, but we want there to be a Magnum PI season 6 somewhere! We are days removed from the finale, and we know that the show generated its best live ratings since February of last year. That is encouraging, but it doesn’t mean anyone else will pick it up.

We’ve said this before, but the #1 thing that needs to happen now is for the show to land on a subscriber-based streaming service like a Netflix, somewhere that would enable more viewers to discover it and for mainstream demand to grow. Look at what happened to Suits this past summer!

So what we wanted to do for now is share at least some of the stories that we’d love to see in the event the show did come back, whether it be a full season, a movie, or something else.

1. Magnum and Higgins’ future – We absolutely want them engaged, but we don’t fault the writers for not putting that in the finale. They were obviously hoping to get to that point eventually, but it made sense that Higgins managed to deal with a lot of her fears and concerns.

2. A wedding! – Hey, with Rick and Suzy engaged, there is a good chance to do something super-fun with having a case centered around this episode.

3. More of Sam Bedrosian as a Big Bad – Every hero needs a villain, and Patrick Fabian’s character was totally set up to be that for a little while — a part that was certainly different from Howard Hamlin.

4. A Tom Selleck appearance – Yes, this is a pie-in-the-sky one, but remember that Blue Bloods is ending with season 14. The OG Magnum probably was never able to even consider a cameo before because of a scheduling conflict. Now, however, it feels like the opportunity could be there, and obviously playing Robin Masters would be perfect.

5. More Zeus and Apollo – Hey, the lads are important to the mythology! Also, we love dogs.

What stories would you want to see within a Magnum PI season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

