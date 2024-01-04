Magnum PI season 5 finale ratings finish strong at NBC

We’ve been curious for a while to know more about the Magnum PI season 5 finale ratings, and for a number of reasons. Remember for a moment that the remaining episodes aired somewhat on an island, and also without a lot of people knowing that this was a two-hour finale. (Remember that this wasn’t really publicized on-air until recently.)

Luckily, we do have some pretty good news when it comes to the ratings — the show managed to end with pretty good numbers that are above the season average.

When averaged out, the two episodes brought in a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also close to 3.6 million live + same-day viewers. If we are to separate the two episodes, the first episode (season 5 episode 19) actually brought in close to 3.8 million viewers while the second brought in 3.4. (The lower number for episode 20 could just be because of it airing later in the evening.)

The ratings for episode 19 in particular are worth celebrating, as it marks the show’s best performance since the season 5 premiere back in February 2023, and that was well-promoted at the time that it aired. The fact that an episode that didn’t have the same promotion, and aired separate from the rest of the season, performed as well as it did is encouraging.

Will this be enough for another network or streaming service to try and swoop in and save the series? That remains to be seen. However, at the same time we do think it is an encouraging end to the show’s run for the time being, as it represents further that the market is there for more Magnum PI. Also, we continue to argue that had it had a stronger lead-in throughout its time at NBC, it could have done even better. It outperformed its lead-in almost every single week it aired over the course of the season.

