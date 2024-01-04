Magnum PI season 6: Show EP on possible revival

We know that following last night’s two-hour Magnum PI season 5 finale, there is a strong desire for something more. It could be a season 6, or a movie as Jay Hernandez previously suggested. It does at least feel like multiple people are interested in continuing the story in some way, and we just have to wait and see what that will look like.

Ultimately, though, there are a lot of things that need to happen in order for this to materialize — and it goes beyond just whether or not there is a viewer demand.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, here is some of what executive producer Eric Guggenheim had to say about the show’s realistic chances:

I think if there’s a really strong demand for it, if the cast is available and willing, if both studios are on board and if the numbers work for both, then sure, I could see there being a revival. Those are some big “ifs,” of course. But if you look around, there have been a ton of revivals in recent years, and that trend doesn’t appear to be dying out. But I think first, the library, all 96 episodes, would have to get licensed to a subscriber-based streamer or an off-net deal would have to be made. Ideally, both would happen. Freevee is great, but almost every broadcast drama is also available on a subscriber-driven platform. Magnum is one of the very rare exceptions. It was on Paramount+ for the first four seasons but was taken off after the first cancellation and has yet to find its way onto another service. I think that would have to change. And then, of course, it would have to perform well, and demand for a revival would have to follow. So a number of things would need to happen, but I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility.

Everything that Guggenheim is saying here works directly alongside what we’ve been saying for a little while. If this show could get on Netflix — or if even the first four seasons were available on Peacock — the chances would rise significantly. This is really about giving new viewers the opportunity to actually jump on board the show in a place that they already are. If you are a Netflix user, for example, you probably aren’t going to join another service to watch a show that you’ve never watched before. This just makes a reasonable amount of sense.

We’ve said this already, but there probably won’t be news on the future of the series for a really long time — patience is going to be required, but the more the fan campaigns keep going, the longer the show continues to be a part of conversations.

