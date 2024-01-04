Magnum PI season 5 finale: Jay Hernandez on movie possibility

With tonight being the Magnum PI season 5 finale, Jay Hernandez has taken to Twitter for the first time in a while. Not only that, but we’ve finally also gotten a chance to hear what he had to say about the series’ possible future.

Remember that at the moment, the ball is still in the court of NBC / some other broadcaster or streamer to make something happen. Still, he has an idea in here that could make a good bit of sense.

Without further ado, let’s get more to his message:

I actually floated the idea of a standalone film. I suppose it’s still possible. If I’m being totally honest I didn’t love the show ending how it did. That being said, to all the #magnum #ohana thank you for always supporting us! Y’all have been AMAZING. We’re humbled by your dedication. I know I’ve been inactive on this platform for reasons you’re well aware of but I hope this space of positivity persists even if the show does not. Keep being kind and always curious. To health, happiness and gratitude in 2024.

It goes without saying to many fans that ideally, another season would be greenlit somewhere. However, a movie could be a nice way to get even more closure and beyond just that, also potentially test out an audience for something like this.

We have seen NBC do a wrap-up movie before in Timeless, and we do wonder if something like that could be in the cards. If not them, Peacock has proven to be an eager provider of revival movies, having done some for both Monk and Psych. This could be a wise move for them, provided that they are seeing great streaming numbers for Magnum PI already. We’d love to see it happen, or even become something where a new movie could come out every year or two depending on everyone’s availability. The way this show is often structured would make something like this feel doable.

Just remember that, regardless of if we are lucky get a movie or an additional season, it is going to take patience.

