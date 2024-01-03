Magnum PI season 6: The latest on renewal, revival odds

With tonight being the Magnum PI season 5 finale on NBC, what better time than the present to talk about season 6? We know that we’d love nothing more than to see it happen, but does that actually mean that it will come to pass?

As we’ve been saying over the past several months, the situation is complicated; this is a good chance to break things down further, especially if you are popping in to the site for the first time in a while on finale night.

Let us start things off here first and foremost by nothing that NBC opted to not order a season 6 of the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series all the way back in the summer, meaning that we’ve been aware of where things stand for a while. It also means that the cast is no longer under contract, and new deals would have to be negotiated if there is going to be more down the road.

To go along with this, there will also need to be an entirely new network or streaming service for it to call home, unless NBC comes out and changes its mind. Freevee has emerged as a streaming partner for the first four seasons, whereas Peacock has streamed the most recent batch of episodes. Our hope is that someone will eventually come out and be a subscription-based provider of the entire run so far and if it generates good numbers, it could come back there. We recognize there are a ton of people hoping for Netflix.

Regrettably, as of right now there are no clear signs that a Magnum PI season 6 is going to happen, and the series is not being actively shopped around, last we heard. Still, we’ve learned in the TV business to never say never, and we certainly think there will always be an interest in seeing more of these characters. The fandom is an Ohana like no other, and it feels like there is almost an indefinite amount of stories to tell.

Let’s cross our fingers, keep campaigning, and hope for something magical at some point down the road.

Are you still hoping that we are going to be seeing a Magnum PI season 6 renewal somewhere in the future?

