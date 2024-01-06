And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: January talk

Now that we are into the month of January, what can we say when it comes to a season 3 for And Just Like That? There’s a lot to look forward to here!

First and foremost, we should remind you that there is going to be another batch of episodes of the show. The Sex and the City follow-up show has figured out how to maintain an audience at Max, and we will also note that by and large, season 2 was significantly stronger than what we saw the first time around. Because of this, we are absolutely excited to see more of what the future will hold.

So, are we going to get a chance to learn something more over the course of this month? We’d love that … but it doesn’t seem to be happening. There are no plans at present for the series to return over the next several months, mostly due to the fact that production still needs to happen and even when it does, we tend to think that Max is going to take their time to get it back on the air. Why in the world would they hurry, given that there is no real reason for them to do that right now? The most important thing at the moment is that they figure out a good way to nail the story, and that means working to ensure that every person within their main ensemble gets their own individual opportunity to shine.

For the time being, we think it is more likely that we’ll be learning about season 3 when we get around to January 2025 as opposed to where we are right now. A little bit of patience goes a long way, and we just hope it will be worth it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

