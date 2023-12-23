And Just Like That season 3 premiere date: Winter hopes

Is there a chance that we’re going to learn something more about And Just Like That season 3 over the course of the winter? Is that too much to hope for?

Well, if there is one thing that we really should do first and foremost here, it is rejoice in the fact that the Max series is 100% coming back down the road! We’ve known that for a good while, but we’ve also learned something more recently that is a little more sad: All present indications are that Sarah Jessica Parker and the rest of the cast are not going to be coming back until 2025. Why do we have to wait so long?

Obviously, it does stink to be waiting around forever for the series to come back for more, but there are at least a few things we could say to better ease the wait — at some point before the end of the winter, there’s a chance we could learn more about either filming or casting. We wouldn’t view either of these things as a slam-dunk per se, but we tend to believe that the streaming service is going to want people discussing the future a little bit. Carrie in particular is at an interesting crossroads now, given that she probably would like nothing more than to have a future immediately with Aidan; however, she’s iconic for being in New York and he can’t be there with her for years.

If you’re wondering when we’re going to get an exact premiere date for And Just Like That season 3, that’s not happening this winter. As a matter of fact, we’ll just be happy if something specific is announced by the end of the fall. A little bit of patience can go a long way here…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

