Mr. & Mrs. Smith video: Donald Glover, Maya Erskine on season 1

Are you ready to see Mr. & Mrs. Smith on Prime Video early next month? We certainly hope so! This Donald Glover – Maya Erskine show could be the perfect way for the streaming service to follow up Reacher, especially since it is another big action series with some humor here and there.

We know that it is going to be easy to look at this show and dramatically draw a correlation between it and the hit movie starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. There are some similarities here beyond just the name but, with that being said, there are some clear differences at the same time.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can get a much better sense of what we’re talking about as Glover and Erskine each do their part in order to explain some key aspects of the show. There are some big action sequences, but Glover noted that it was important to not set the scales sky-high at every moment. That allows the characters to feel more human and at the same time, allows them to also make a bigger impact when those high stakes do happen. The show is also going to lean into the relationship in a big way here and absolutely we’re excited about that.

In the end, the biggest challenge here is simply that Mr. & Mrs. Smith is such a well-known property that there’s going to be this enormous expectation to get every single facet of it right — and it’s hard to know whether or not that’s going to happen. For now, we’re just hoping that it can get even remotely close to what Reacher has shown to be over time.

