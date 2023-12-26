Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 1 spoilers: What’s ahead on Prime Video?

Even though Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 1 may not be premiering on Prime Video until February 2, there is a lot to look forward to in advance! This has to be one of the more exciting series of the new year, especially since you’re talking about a big-budget action series with Donald Glover front and center.

Now, for those who are curious, obviously the project exists because of the Angelina Jolie – Brad Pitt movie. However, we should also note that this show (which also stars Maya Erskine) is not just a remake of what happened in that story. You still have two secret agents at the center of it, but everything from their relationship to their dynamic is very-much different.

For a little more insight on all of that, go ahead and view the full synopsis below:

Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage?

A lot of this is reflected even further in the teaser trailer, which you can view here. This show seems to be playing around with a lot of interesting questions, including if there is such a thing as a functional relationship when the very basis of it revolves around taking out bad guys. Glover has been known for a lot of smart and thought-provoking stuff in the past, so we don’t think that this is going to just be some popcorn project. There is also probably a little more depth to it!

