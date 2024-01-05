The Curse season 1 episode 9: The infamous pottery footage

We knew that entering The Curse season 1 episode 9, there was a chance that a lot of stuff was going to hit the fan. Yet, somehow, we didn’t anticipate that it would play out quite like this. How could we not?

Let’s start things off here by noting that early on in the episode, we saw Whitney realize that the HGTV executive wanted to focus on the positive parts of their relationship more — and that is what she tried to emulate. Did that work? At first she tried, but after seeing Asher burn his relationship with Bill to the ground for her, she realized that it wasn’t something she could fully embrace. She never felt like she was actually seen and instead, that Asher was in love with the idea of her.

It wasn’t until close to the end of the episode that he finally started to get it — right when Whitney decided to show the infamous “pottery footage” that wasn’t going to end up on the show. This is where she finally spoke freely about what she wanted and how he was not someone she truly loved in the right way. (She clearly has her own problems, and so many of them were clear in this.)

Unfortunately, it feels like even this didn’t get through to Asher, either. Rather than taking the right message from this, instead he decided that he was going to go a totally different route and just try to change / improve for her even more. It almost caused him to reevaluate things and even still, that failed to stick when push came to shove.

So now, we enter the finale with a crazy amount of ambiguity. Are Asher and Whitney going to actually make it work? It’s hard to think so, but it’s hard to imagine how this is going to end.

What do you think about the full events of The Curse season 1 episode 9?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

