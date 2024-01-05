The Golden Bachelorette: Did ABC miss a wedding opportunity?

Following the big The Golden Bachelor wedding on ABC last night, did the powers-that-be miss out on a great chance to reveal The Golden Bachelorette?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start off here with a reminder that technically, the show has not been greenlit. Yet, there is already a casting process going on at the moment!

So, what is the holdup on making it official? We tend to think that the answer to this is fairly complicated, but it really comes down to one thing: Trying to get all of the ducks in a row. We tend to think that the producers and the network are trying to figure out when the show could air, let alone when it is going to film.

Also, there is a big question at the moment as to who the next lead is going to be. Is there a good chance that we’re going to see a woman from Gerry Turner’s season take on the role? On the surface, it feels likely when you consider the popularity of some of the women we’ve already met! You can argue that Leslie, Faith, or Joan could all work in the role, but it may be some time before we actually figure all of this out.

Ultimately, the big reason there is no official announcement is simple: ABC just isn’t ready yet.

For the time being…

Well, let’s just say that the focus is going to shift a little bit. Be prepared to see a lot more said when it comes to Joey’s season of The Bachelor, which is going to premiere a little bit later in the month. We obviously hope that this season ends up being a big success — if nothing else, ABC has marketed the show in a way that has allowed it a good opportunity to draw big numbers.

Fingers crossed that we do have a chance to learn something more in the near future…

Are you sad that The Golden Bachelorette is not an official thing right now?

