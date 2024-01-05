The Golden Bachelor: Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist get married!

Tonight on a special edition of The Golden Bachelor, we had a chance to see the wedding of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. We know that there was a lot of filler leading up to it, but there were a few funny moments. Take the totally random pairing of Kathy with Charity from the most recent season of The Bachelorette — also, the possibility that Jesse Palmer would have to run away from the cameras in the event that his wife went into labor.

Yet, at the center of it was the wedding, which took place live in front of an audience that included a ton of familiar faces from Gerry’s season and also past ones of the franchise. Susan, who was a part of The Golden Bachelor, served as the officiant. (The weirdest thing is that right in the middle of the procession there was a commercial break — couldn’t you have put this together a little bit differently?)

In the end, we did see the wedding happen — did it live up to all of your expectations? It was over-the-top at times, sure, but it was also sentimental. We do think that the producers got every single thing that they could have wanted from it.

