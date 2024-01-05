Golden Bachelor wedding: Brayden, Christina Mandrell engaged!

We knew that there was going to be some crazy moments that happened during The Golden Wedding on ABC tonight — but did you expect another engagement?

In what has to be an even bigger surprise for the special than even Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist getting married, Brayden (from this most-recent season of The Bachelorette and then also Bachelor in Paradise) ended up getting engaged to Christina Mandrell. If you recall, she was on Zach’s most-recent season of The Bachelor. While Brayden did not find a connection in Paradise, it was revealed shortly after that he had sparked up a relationship with Christina and the two formed a fast connection.

When we saw the two being interviewed tonight before the wedding, our general feeling was just that this was one of those standard chats to add some extra content to the two-hour run time. That was before Brayden started to use all the right words leading up to an engagement. He got down on one knee, she said yes, and here we go!

The internet reaction to this truly ran the gamut — you saw a lot of people genuinely happy for them, but then there were also those wondering the following: Is it bad form to get engaged at someone else’s wedding? Well, there are a ton of different opinions about that already, but we don’t tend to think that the standard rules apply when it comes to Bachelor Nation. They never have before, so why start now?

The one bit of irony in all of this is that Brayden and Christina may have a chance of working out better than any of the couples from this past season of Paradise, who all fell apart pretty quickly after the show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

