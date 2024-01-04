The Golden Bachelor: Leslie will attend Gerry, Theresa wedding

Tomorrow night on ABC, you’re going to have a chance to see the big The Golden Bachelor wedding with Gerry and Theresa. Leading into it, one of the biggest questions out there has been answered: Will Leslie Fhima attend?

We don’t think we have to explain why there could be a lot of complicated emotions mixed into this. While a lot of the women who were a part of the show were friends, they were also dating the same guy! Also, just remember how heartbroken Leslie was when Gerry chose Theresa, thinking that they had made a real commitment to one another.

What’s interesting is that Leslie actually seemed ready to attend the wedding, and that everything that was in the past was 100% there. The only reason there was some pause here is due to a recent hospitalization! Yet, in a post on her Instagram Stories, she made it abundantly clear that she is doing better and beyond just that, ready to show up:

“I’m definitely on the mend. I’m feeling so much better, that now I get to go to the wedding. I can’t wait to support Gerry and Theresa on their beautiful day. I know it’s going to be really, really amazing.”

We know that a number of people from The Golden Bachelor and Bachelor Nation at large are going to be present for the wedding. Not only that, but Susan from Gerry’s season will actually officiate! Tomorrow’s special will be a two-hour event and we do think that by and large, this is going to prove to be pretty fun and romantic. ABC is eager to broadcast this to not only capitalize on the success of the original show, but also further validate that the franchise can actually create real love stories.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

