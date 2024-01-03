The Golden Bachelor spoilers: Who is officiating Gerry’s wedding?

As you prepare to see the big The Golden Bachelor wedding on ABC Thursday night, let’s get to another big question: Who is officiating it? We know that on the surface, it is easy to say that it would be Jesse Palmer — after all, he is the host of the show!

However, the producers are going in a slightly different direction, and one that also makes a good bit of sense. As first confirmed by the official Instagram page for the show, Susan from this past season will actually be officiating the big ceremony. This is a role that she’s taken on for years, and it is obviously one that she is more than comfortable in doing. Also, we’re sure that she is close to at least Theresa and many other women who were on the show. Typically, these groups of reality TV alums are pretty tight-knit, and we have a hard time thinking that things are going to be any different here.

As for Jesse, rest assured of this — we are going to still see him play a role on the wedding special. We also tend to think that there are going to be a number of different alumni from Gerry’s season and others who will be turning up. A lot of that is just tied to what happens when you have a show with such a long history.

For the folks at ABC, just also remember the fact that they need to get some solid ratings leading into the start of Joey Graziadei’s season, which is going to premiering in just under three weeks. If it manages to get anywhere near the ratings that Gerry and Theresa got, the network will be celebrating in the streets.

