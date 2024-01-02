The Golden Bachelor wedding: Gerry, Theresa on guest list

In just a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to see the big The Golden Bachelor wedding with Gerry and Theresa. So, what can you expect?

Well, we don’t exactly think that the idea here to create some shocking, suspenseful event. This is a wedding! It is meant to be romantic, lighthearted at times, and serious at others. We also think that for ABC, this is a chance for them to have a dramatic victory lap. They want us to be able to see that the franchise can make relationships happen, especially this one given that there was such a powerful story at the center of the original show.

So who is actually going to be at the wedding Thursday night? In speaking further on this subject to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Theresa Nist herself had to say:

We want all of the women from The Golden Bachelor to be there. We don’t know who’s going to be able to make it. And there will be people there from Bachelor Nation and then our close family and friends.

So is everyone going to want to be a part of the wedding? This is where things start to be a little bit more complicated. After all, a lot of these women had feelings for Gerry! While some time has passed and it could be easy for some people, that does not mean that it will be easy for everyone. That’s an important thing to consider, at least for the time being.

One other thing that we have to wonder about right now is pretty simple: Will there be an announcement for Golden Bachelorette at some point in here? The show is already casting, so that is something we have to consider.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

