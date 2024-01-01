The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry, Theresa tease wedding further

Later this week ABC is going to broadcast a special all about The Golden Bachelor — or, to be specific, a wedding! We are going to be seeing Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tie the knot in a live ceremony that will feature host Jesse Palmer and, presumably, some other familiar faces from the franchise.

So leading up to this, of course we’re continuing to see a press tour featuring the two! If you head over to the link here, you can see them make an appearance alongside upcoming Bachelor star Joey Graziadei on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, one of the biggest platforms that ABC has. A lot of this is pretty boilerplate and yet, it is exactly what you would expect leading up to a televised wedding. Theresa and Gerry each talk about how happy they are, whereas Joey does his part to set the stage for his own journey.

There is no denying that ABC wants this wedding to be a huge hit, and for a number of different reasons. They want nothing more than extremely happy couples and to prove that “the process works,” to use a phrase that they often coin. Also, they just want ad revenue to support them at a time when the industry strikes of 2023 have slowed things down when it comes to scripted shows.

So will the special be happy and fun? We sure hope so, but we really don’t know what to expect when it comes to a ceremony like this. While the Bachelor franchise has done some assorted TV weddings in the past, this is the first live one that we’ve had a chance to see within the Jesse Palmer era. The franchise has changed a lot over the past several years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

