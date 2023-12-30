The Golden Bachelor: New promo for Gerry, Theresa’s wedding!

While the first season of The Golden Bachelor may technically be over, the folks at ABC aren’t done with Gerry Turner’s story yet.

Come Thursday night, you are going to have a chance to see the wedding of Gerry and Theresa Nist, something that is happening at a far faster pace than anyone would have expected. The reasoning for this was explained by Theresa herself on the recent finale — at their age, they want to take advantage of just about every opportunity that they have. This also, programming-wise, makes a lot of sense for the network. They won’t have a season of The Bachelor proper until we get around to January 22, and there isn’t a lot of scripted content available as of now. This may be the perfect opportunity for them to get a little bump of viewership.

If you head over here, you can see the latest promo for The Golden Bachelor wedding, but there isn’t too much in the way of new footage here. The reason for that is rather simple, as the entire event is meant to be live. Jesse Palmer is going to be present to host the festivities and beyond just that, you could see some other familiar faces turn up here and there.

Beyond just the wedding itself, there is absolutely one other thing that we hope to see announced on Thursday night: An official order for The Golden Bachelorette. This is something that has already been teased here and there, so why not go ahead and get the word out there? Casting is already underway and with a green light from ABC, it will absolutely help to get even more people intrigued.

The network struck gold with The Golden Bachelor and with that, we don’t want to sit here and say for sure that it can be rectified. Still, we certainly do not blame them for trying!

Related – Watch Gerry and Theresa get fake married now on a morning talk-show

What are you hoping to see from the big The Golden Bachelor wedding special?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







