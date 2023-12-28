The Golden Bachelor: Gerry Turner, Theresa Nist’s new ‘wedding’

We know that early next year, ABC is planning to air a live wedding for The Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. Before we get around to that, though, why not have a smile looking at a makeshift one the two took part in recently?

If you head over to this link, you can see a fun-but-fake wedding that Gerry and Theresa took part in on Live! with Kelly and Mark recently, seemingly in promotion of their upcoming event. This is a chance to have a smile, but it’s also a slight indicator of what a part of their ceremony could look like.

We recognize that for ABC in particular, there is more than likely a big hope at the moment to make something super-special out of their nuptials. The Golden Bachelor did a great job reviving a franchise that had grown somewhat stagnant over the past few years, really to the point that there are rumors out there about The Golden Bachelorette happening at some point further on down the road. Personally, we would love to see that happen, but it really comes down to when it actually could film given the franchise’s already-busy schedule.

Odds are, the ratings for Gerry and Theresa’s wedding are not going to be as great as for the season itself, but nobody really expects that. The best thing that this particular iteration of the franchise can do is serve as an appetizer leading into Joey’s season of The Bachelor, which is currently slated to premiere on January 22. Joey, ironically, also made a cameo on The Golden Bachelor, and has cited the inspiration of Gerry’s journey as something he would like to replicate.

Hopefully, we will have news about a Golden Bachelorette season by the spring, at the latest.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

