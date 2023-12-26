The Golden Bachelor spoilers: More on Gerry, Theresa wedding

For those out there who have not heard already, The Golden Bachelor is going to be airing a wedding special on Thursday, January 4! Mere weeks after the conclusion of his season, it looks as though Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are set to tie the not during a ceremony hosted by none other than Jesse Palmer.

So what all are you going to be seeing throughout this event? Well, let’s start with the facts. The “Golden Wedding” special is going to be two hours long starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Meanwhile, the official synopsis helps to better set the stage:

After lifetimes of love and loss and a whirlwind journey on “The Golden Bachelor,” Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist will walk down the aisle to begin their next chapter, happily ever after. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, “The Golden Wedding” airs LIVE on ABC.

The fact that this is live adds at least a certain layer of unpredictability into the mix –and that definitely helps to make this more must-see viewing. Will everything go according to plan?

For those wondering, it does not shock us at all that ABC is giving Gerry and Theresa a live wedding. Their season helped to revive the franchise in a lot of ways for a mainstream audience, giving Bachelor Nation its highest ratings in years. Also, it is an added bit of credibility to the franchise that people can find love here and beyond just that, they can make it work after the fact. They are the sort of things that they would love to also do with their Bachelor / Bachelorette shows, and we do think it helps that the most-recent couples from each of them are still together.

