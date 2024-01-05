Fargo season 5 episode 9: Who could die?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Fargo season 5 episode 9 on FX, is there a good chance that some other people could die?

Yes, it’s true — we just lost Danish Graves on the show, as he was took out by none other than Roy Tillman. However, we do think there’s a chance that some other bodies could fall. Have you seen the promo already for what’s ahead? Then you know at this point that there’s going to be chaos, quite possibly a tank, and an all-out war all around Roy Tillman’s ranch. We just have to wait and see exactly who can walk out of there alive.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming FARGO videos!

If there is one thing that we can say at the moment, it’s simply this: You are going to see Dot and Roy most likely survive. After all, remember that they are the focal points of the show — don’t we want them to stick around for as long as possible? We tend to think so.

Who are we worried about right now?

Well, the first thing that we should remind you of right now is that Gator could fall victim to something terrible coming courtesy of Munch, especially given how this past episode wrapped up. Beyond that, we also tend to think there’s a chance that one of the good people could be taken out like Witt, mostly because he’s so far deep in this already and he will likely work in order to help Dot.

As for other candidates, we’re certainly concerned for someone like Indira if she turns up. As for whether or not Roy could lose someone, is there a chance that Karen (his current wife) dies and that creates even more rage?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Fargo, including more updates on what else is coming

What did you think about the events of Fargo season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







