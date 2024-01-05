Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Season 2, January 5

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? Given that we are in the new year now, we tend to think about the show’s return. It has been a long time now since the season 1 finale, and it is pretty clear that the broadcast network is looking to make it a priority as much as possible.

How far are they willing to go with that? Well, here is yet another reminder that there is a possible spin-off that could be developed over the course of the months ahead.

Without further ado, we should go ahead and share some of the bad news: There is no Fire Country on the air tonight. We do still have just under a month and a half to go until it is back! The plan is for the premiere to air on February 16, and we are at least glad to have more information about what’s ahead now.

Want to learn all about it? Then go ahead and read what we have below…

“Something’s Coming” – Bode is back in prison where he receives some shocking news. Meanwhile, the station 42 crew responds to a massive earthquake that rocks Edgewater to its core, on the second season premiere of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, Feb. 16 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course, the #1 question entering this season is when we are going to have a chance to see Bode get into a better situation. We have a hard time thinking that Max Thieriot’s character is going to find himself locked up all season, but that doesn’t mean the process will be rushed. Our advice? Be prepared for a lot of twists…

